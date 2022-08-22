Glenview Trust Co Sells 1,431 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.7% in the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $129.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.53. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

