ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 125,888 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of ONEOK worth $24,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Motco purchased a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.42.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $63.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.72.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. ONEOK’s revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

