Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 28,510 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,056,493 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,510 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.87% of First Foundation worth $25,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in First Foundation by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 40,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 22,329 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Foundation by 126.5% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 294,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 164,584 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Foundation by 459.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FFWM. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on First Foundation from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $20.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.71. First Foundation Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $29.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 6th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

