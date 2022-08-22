Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 291,906 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,261,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,906 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 2.04% of Avid Bioservices worth $25,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter worth about $511,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth $714,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 8.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 630,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 46,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avid Bioservices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avid Bioservices Stock Down 2.9 %

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 22,725 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $398,369.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,971. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 22,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $398,369.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,632 shares in the company, valued at $852,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,196 shares of company stock worth $1,304,059. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDMO stock opened at $18.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.15. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $34.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 106.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avid Bioservices Profile

(Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Further Reading

