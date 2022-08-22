Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 254,827 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,211,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,827 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.23% of UMH Properties worth $29,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 75,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:UMH opened at $18.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.21. UMH Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.33.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Compass Point set a $26.50 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UMH Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

UMH Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.