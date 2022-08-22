Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,670,881 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,809 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 2.14% of Brookline Bancorp worth $26,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $14.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.67.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 10.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Compass Point reduced their price objective on Brookline Bancorp to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

About Brookline Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.