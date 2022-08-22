Jennison Associates LLC Has $28.27 Million Holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 684,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,052 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $28,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SILK. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $1,698,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,517,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,647,000 after purchasing an additional 526,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,988,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,333,000 after purchasing an additional 63,415 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SILK shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Shares of SILK stock opened at $43.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average is $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 1.48. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $67.49.

In related news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 234,454 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,967.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Silk Road Medical news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 234,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,967.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $1,213,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,934,045.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $4,698,350. Insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

