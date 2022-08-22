Jennison Associates LLC Sells 515,128 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 515,128 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.09% of Ross Stores worth $28,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,907,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,189,279,000 after purchasing an additional 197,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,026,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,945,770,000 after acquiring an additional 827,119 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,769,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $657,377,000 after acquiring an additional 171,638 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $556,007,000 after buying an additional 2,348,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,686,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $437,984,000 after buying an additional 1,514,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Down 1.1 %

ROST stock opened at $91.01 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $125.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.89.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

