Jennison Associates LLC Makes New $29.14 Million Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 530,554 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,143,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.60) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,134.13.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell Announces Dividend

SHEL opened at $52.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $202.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average is $53.88. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

