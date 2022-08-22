Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 102,332 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Texas Roadhouse worth $31,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 70,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at $2,352,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 73.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $91.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.32.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $91.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $97.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $128,046.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $156,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $128,046.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,922 shares of company stock worth $1,896,435 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Read More

