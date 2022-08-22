Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 93,873 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,070 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 93,873 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.71% of Armstrong World Industries worth $29,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 20.9% in the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 29.7% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,331,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,812,000 after purchasing an additional 304,922 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $91.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.81. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.25 and a fifty-two week high of $118.14.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.19 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 41.11%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

AWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.80.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

