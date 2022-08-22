Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,680 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.16% of Catalent worth $31,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Catalent by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,372.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $34,528.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,339.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,372.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,462 shares of company stock worth $476,951 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Catalent stock opened at $105.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.34 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

