Jennison Associates LLC Buys 21,834 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,834 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.73% of Cardlytics worth $32,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDLX. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 11.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardlytics by 280.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cardlytics by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Cardlytics by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cardlytics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Cardlytics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Craig Hallum cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cardlytics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardlytics

Cardlytics Trading Down 5.2 %

In other Cardlytics news, Director John V. Balen purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $33,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,822.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John V. Balen bought 5,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,265.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John V. Balen bought 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,822.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $220,940 and sold 18,458 shares valued at $288,786. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $15.73 on Monday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $99.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average of $36.29.

Cardlytics Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

