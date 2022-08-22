Jennison Associates LLC Buys 154,814 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,203,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,814 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Clear Secure worth $32,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clear Secure by 8.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after buying an additional 16,620 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clear Secure by 13.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after buying an additional 39,662 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Clear Secure by 115.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the first quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Clear Secure by 12.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Clear Secure news, insider Matthew Levine sold 7,600 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $214,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,453 shares in the company, valued at $210,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Clear Secure news, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 5,460 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $163,909.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew Levine sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $214,776.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 392,701 shares of company stock valued at $11,359,041 over the last ninety days. 42.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clear Secure stock opened at $27.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average is $25.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.12 and a beta of 1.57. Clear Secure, Inc. has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $54.27.

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

