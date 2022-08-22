Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 14,511 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,518 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,511 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Paycom Software worth $33,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at $27,014,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,086,000 after acquiring an additional 42,317 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE PAYC opened at $377.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.93, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.50. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $558.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $320.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to repurchase $550.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYC. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Paycom Software to $339.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total transaction of $1,507,374.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,111.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,320.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

