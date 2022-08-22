Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 399 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 149.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 101.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,465,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251,808 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,928,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,134 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,249 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 222.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,333,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,731 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39,831.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,273,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,224 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $67.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.09. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.23 and a 52 week high of $84.11.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.