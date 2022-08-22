Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 19,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 37,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 3.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 14.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen cut their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amphenol Price Performance

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $79.21 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The stock has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.97%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

