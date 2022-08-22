Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,726 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,198,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Micron Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after buying an additional 14,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU opened at $60.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.83 and a 200-day moving average of $70.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MU. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Summit Insights lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.54.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

