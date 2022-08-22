PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,870 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of PRA Group worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,801,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in PRA Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,240,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,935,000 after buying an additional 101,590 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in PRA Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,001,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,130,000 after buying an additional 89,434 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in PRA Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 913,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,882,000 after buying an additional 30,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PRA Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,997,000 after buying an additional 76,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut PRA Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $38.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average of $40.94. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.22 and a 52 week high of $51.00.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $258.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.98 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

