WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 924 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of OSI Systems worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the first quarter worth $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 7.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

OSI Systems Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of OSIS opened at $94.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.09 and a 12-month high of $103.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.88.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.40 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

