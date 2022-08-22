WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 1,117 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.17% of Ellington Financial worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

EFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Ellington Financial from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ellington Financial to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.75 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Shares of EFC stock opened at $15.52 on Monday. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The firm has a market cap of $931.91 million, a PE ratio of -67.48 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average of $16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 25.88, a current ratio of 25.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.60%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -782.61%.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

