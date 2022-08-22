Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Stock Holdings Boosted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.11% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of WABC stock opened at $60.19 on Monday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $63.43. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.86.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 41.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.