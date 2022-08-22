WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 387 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.13% of World Acceptance worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on World Acceptance from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens dropped their target price on World Acceptance from $159.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut World Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of WRLD opened at $131.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $825.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 17.67, a current ratio of 17.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.97. World Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $98.96 and a 52 week high of $265.75.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($2.38). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 4.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

