WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,446 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.06% of Fulton Financial worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FULT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fulton Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

In related news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $72,539.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,199.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FULT opened at $17.39 on Monday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $16.22.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

