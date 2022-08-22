American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,897 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 95.9% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at about $181,000. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEL. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

Insider Transactions at American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Stock Down 1.2 %

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $39.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $44.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.37.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.20 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 61.05% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company’s revenue was down 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

