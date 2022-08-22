WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $1.62 Million in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,498.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,498.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,586 shares of company stock worth $4,968,059. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $107.69 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.27.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 67.21%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

