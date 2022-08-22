WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 139.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,077 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,534 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 31.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 949.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WTFC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial to $107.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.38.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $89.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $69.75 and a 1-year high of $105.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.77.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.21). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

