WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 70,563 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,563 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.12% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 611.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 237,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 204,211 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,365,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,239,000 after buying an additional 125,206 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 94,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 36,353 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 149.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,625,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,768,000 after buying an additional 1,573,819 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 73,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 12,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NYMT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jonestrading reduced their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.71.

NASDAQ NYMT opened at $2.94 on Monday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -142.85%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

