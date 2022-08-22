Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Holdings Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,843,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 815,106 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.42% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $644,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at about $16,895,000. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.66.

Shares of RY opened at $99.30 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $90.75 and a 12-month high of $119.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.58.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.28. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 28.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.995 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

