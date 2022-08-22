WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 53,229 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,229 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,665,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,671,000 after purchasing an additional 701,800 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 211,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 32,857 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 590,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 85,902 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 649,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 115,059 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $14.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.32. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.04.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Further Reading

