JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $613.99 Million in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,765,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,990,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.83% of Coterra Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Coterra Energy stock opened at $30.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.37 and a 12-month high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 281,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,426,226.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.