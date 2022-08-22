WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.66 Million Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 330.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RNR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.67.

RNR stock opened at $139.96 on Monday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $124.18 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.14 and a 200-day moving average of $147.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.40.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.81%.

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Brian Gerald John Gray purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $979,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,375.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

