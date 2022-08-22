Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,547,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,015,768 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $717,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 37.6% during the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 139,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,024,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 202,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 101,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,019,000 after purchasing an additional 30,475 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP stock opened at $149.44 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.56 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.72.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.