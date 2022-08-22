Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $295,000 Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 1.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 15.8% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 16.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 23.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PDEC opened at $30.34 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $31.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.98.

