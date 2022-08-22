Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,603 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $20,880,000. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,080,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.71 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $82.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.