Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 1,267 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,844,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,931 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 19,858.3% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 761,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,096,000 after purchasing an additional 757,990 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,519,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 260.9% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 552,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,173,000 after purchasing an additional 399,700 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $66.84 on Monday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $56.09 and a twelve month high of $78.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.23.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

