iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 45,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 51.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 95,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 35,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $22.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average of $26.22. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $35.28.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

