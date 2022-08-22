Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CTX) Director Anthony Edward Dobranowski Acquires 15,638 Shares

Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CTXGet Rating) Director Anthony Edward Dobranowski bought 15,638 shares of Crescita Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$10,749.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$68,740.

Crescita Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TSE:CTX opened at C$0.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73. Crescita Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.55 and a 1-year high of C$0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.68.

About Crescita Therapeutics

Crescita Therapeutics Inc, a dermatology company, provides non-prescription skincare products and prescription drug products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Skincare, Licensing and Royalties, and Manufacturing and Services. It owns proprietary platform technologies, including MMPE and DuraPeel for the development of topicals containing cannabis and hemp.

