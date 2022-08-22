Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 15,070 Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,271,000 after buying an additional 32,848 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 70,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 281.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 61,168 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Citigroup raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.50 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.09.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $27.82 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $36.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average of $30.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 67.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 292.69%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

