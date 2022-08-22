B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $6,604,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.5% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,175,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,128,000 after acquiring an additional 42,670 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 7.9% in the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 20.4% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPC. Wedbush lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Shares of GPC opened at $159.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.39. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $161.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

