Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Acquires $21,966.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $21,966.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 309,702 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,482.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $22,132.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $21,142.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.23 per share, for a total transaction of $21,483.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $20,878.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $21,344.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $21,942.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $21,208.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $21,597.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Rocket Companies stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 14.97 and a quick ratio of 14.97. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $18.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

RKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 178.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 10.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Patient Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 203.8% in the second quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 632,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 424,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 547.1% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 8,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

