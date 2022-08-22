Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Acquires $21,966.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $21,966.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 309,702 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,482.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $22,132.00.
- On Monday, August 8th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $21,142.00.
- On Friday, August 5th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.
- On Wednesday, August 3rd, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.23 per share, for a total transaction of $21,483.00.
- On Monday, August 1st, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.
- On Friday, July 29th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $20,878.00.
- On Wednesday, July 27th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $21,344.00.
- On Monday, July 25th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $21,942.00.
- On Friday, July 22nd, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $21,208.00.
- On Wednesday, July 20th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $21,597.00.
Rocket Companies Stock Performance
Rocket Companies stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 14.97 and a quick ratio of 14.97. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $18.49.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 178.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 10.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Patient Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 203.8% in the second quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 632,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 424,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 547.1% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 8,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.71% of the company’s stock.
About Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rocket Companies (RKT)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.