Insider Buying: OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Buys $15,468.30 in Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) Director Theodore G. Schwartz acquired 6,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $15,468.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 208,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,452.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

OppFi Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OPFI opened at $2.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.21. OppFi Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OppFi

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in OppFi by 479.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OppFi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in OppFi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in OppFi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in OppFi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About OppFi

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OPFI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of OppFi from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of OppFi from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of OppFi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

(Get Rating)

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

