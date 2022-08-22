TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Richard Prior Purchases 600 Shares of Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Director Richard Prior acquired 600 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$64.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,475 shares in the company, valued at C$798,400.

Richard Prior also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TC Energy alerts:

On Thursday, June 16th, Richard Prior bought 500 shares of TC Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$66.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,245.00.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TRP opened at C$64.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$66.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$69.29. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of C$57.71 and a one year high of C$74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of C$65.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.01.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.36 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 110.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$80.00 to C$74.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$70.05.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.