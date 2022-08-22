Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stock Holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HYLB. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 388,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,469,000 after buying an additional 124,209 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

HYLB stock opened at $35.26 on Monday. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $40.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.10.

