15,669 Shares in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPXC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in SPX during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Sonen Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in SPX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPXC shares. TheStreet raised SPX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Insider Transactions at SPX

SPX Stock Down 2.7 %

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 9,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $515,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,472 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPXC opened at $61.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SPX Co. has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $68.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24.

SPX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.