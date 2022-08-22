Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $395,000 Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 300.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,682,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,986,000 after buying an additional 1,037,111 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $80.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.94. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

