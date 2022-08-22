Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) by 134.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,699 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 324.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,005,000 after purchasing an additional 14,049 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $59.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day moving average of $34.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

