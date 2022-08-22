GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRN. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 402.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

TRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens upped their price target on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Trinity Industries stock opened at $26.92 on Monday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $35.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

