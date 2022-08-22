GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $779,000 Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,318,000 after acquiring an additional 678,268 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,341,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,863,000 after buying an additional 539,580 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,310,000 after buying an additional 503,198 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3,061.3% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 455,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after buying an additional 440,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1,396.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 469,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,210,000 after buying an additional 437,707 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALK. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 2.7 %

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at $624,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at $624,527.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ALK opened at $45.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.46.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.24. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.