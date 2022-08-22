GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 63.9% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 114.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUBS. KeyCorp decreased their price target on HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.60.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares in the company, valued at $188,478,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares in the company, valued at $188,478,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $5,004,730. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HUBS opened at $351.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $320.35 and a 200 day moving average of $389.85. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $257.21 and a 1-year high of $866.00.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

